Concerns Expressed At Diseases' Spread At Chicken Farms
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Deputy Director (DD) Livestock and Dairy Development Department Dr. Tanveer Ahmed has said that poultry farming is a major industry in Pakistan but it was a matter of grave concern that diseases were spreading at the chicken farms.
Speaking at a meeting held with poultry farmers, he said poultry farming industry employed millions of people. He said poultry farming was growing rapidly, but there were also concerns about the spread of diseases in chicken houses.
The DD Livestock and Dairy Development Department said there had been remarkable progress in many industries, but the progress that had taken place in the field of poultry farming is an example. He issued instructions to poultry farmers that the environment control system was very important in the current era, so if it is intended to set up a poultry farm, there should be the capacity of at least 25,000 hens in a shed and if you want to keep egg-laying hens, it is very important to keep at least 30,000 layers of hens to get the full benefit from the poultry farm.
He said that it is necessary to conduct a laboratory test of the water in the place where the poultry farm is to be set up to know whether this water is useful for the chickens or not.
The DD Livestock and Dairy Development Department further said that one should avoid setting up a farm in such a place where there is a risk of stagnant rainwater, flooding or disruption of electricity supply.
Recent Stories
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education Ministry introduces 'Cleaner Future for ICT Schools' initiative54 seconds ago
-
NSU joins global initiative to enhance skills education1 minute ago
-
Dysfunctional hostel of H-8 college to be transformed into sub-campus of PFID11 minutes ago
-
124 Heatwave prevention centers established in Karachi21 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on cutting "Phalai" & "Kaho" trees in Khushab21 minutes ago
-
Rising temperatures increase health risks: Health Specialist21 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Police arrests wanted accused in alleged encounter31 minutes ago
-
Fazl for reconciliation process for political stability, economic prosperity31 minutes ago
-
AC visits Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassaemia centre31 minutes ago
-
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister41 minutes ago
-
Operation against illegal LPG sale points launched41 minutes ago
-
Three-day Theatre Extravaganza kicks off at PNCA41 minutes ago