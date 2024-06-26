Open Menu

Concerns Expressed At Diseases' Spread At Chicken Farms

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Deputy Director (DD) Livestock and Dairy Development Department Dr. Tanveer Ahmed has said that poultry farming is a major industry in Pakistan but it was a matter of grave concern that diseases were spreading at the chicken farms.

Speaking at a meeting held with poultry farmers, he said poultry farming industry employed millions of people. He said poultry farming was growing rapidly, but there were also concerns about the spread of diseases in chicken houses.

The DD Livestock and Dairy Development Department said there had been remarkable progress in many industries, but the progress that had taken place in the field of poultry farming is an example. He issued instructions to poultry farmers that the environment control system was very important in the current era, so if it is intended to set up a poultry farm, there should be the capacity of at least 25,000 hens in a shed and if you want to keep egg-laying hens, it is very important to keep at least 30,000 layers of hens to get the full benefit from the poultry farm.

He said that it is necessary to conduct a laboratory test of the water in the place where the poultry farm is to be set up to know whether this water is useful for the chickens or not.

The DD Livestock and Dairy Development Department further said that one should avoid setting up a farm in such a place where there is a risk of stagnant rainwater, flooding or disruption of electricity supply.

