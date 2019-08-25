UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Concerns Expressed Over Human Rights Violations In IHK

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 05:50 PM

Concerns expressed over human rights violations in IHK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Human rights activists and experts on Sunday expressed concerns over the international media reports about violations of human rights in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

The HR activists urged the international community to take cognizance of human rights violations, being committed by Indian troops in the occupied valley.

Talking to APP, noted human rights activist Muneera Fatima said that Indian troops had converted the occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the largest prison of human history. She said that millions of people had been detained in their homes since the Indian action in IHK.

"The world is observing that about 12 million people are being watched by 900,000 Indian troops," she said.

Senator Sehar Kamran said that the closure of media, internet and social media accounts could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiris. She expressed concerns over clamping down of curfew in held valley which hampered supply of medicines and forced traders to shutdown their businesses, adding that such actions would give new lease of freedom spirit to Kasmiris.

The longstanding resolution of Kashmir dispute was possible only in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, she added.

Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Sajid Bhatti said that racist actions and Hindutva ideology of Inian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rapidly pushing the entire region towards grave human crisis.

various International media reports haD exposed Indian forces' atrocities in Kashmir. It was urged in the reports that THE UN and its members should pressurise India to stop genocide in held Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Genocide Watch, in its report had highlighted the unprecedented violations of basic human rights in the occupied territory including torture, two-year detention without charge, rape, deportation of Muslims political and human rights activists.

Related Topics

India Resolution Prime Minister Internet World United Nations Social Media Narendra Modi Jammu Sunday Muslim Media Million Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Uruguay on Independence D ..

38 minutes ago

34% decrease in UAE traffic fatalities in last 5 y ..

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

6 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

6 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shari’a c ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.