Concerns Over Growing Cases Of Coronavirus In Journalists Expressed

Sun 17th May 2020 | 09:20 PM

Concerns over growing cases of coronavirus in journalists expressed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Leader and MNA Aftab Siddiqui has expressed his concerns over the growing cases of coronavirus in journalists here on Sunday.

He said that not only the journalists of Sindh province but the journalists of the whole country were suffering from this critical time due to coronavirus, according to a press release.

Aftab Siddiqui said that the journalists were the frontline heroes in the current situation.

He urged the Sindh government to announce a relief package for the journalists as has been announced by the Punjab government.

He also called upon the media organizations and tv channels to take care of their journalistic staff against the coronavirus.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the journalists who have been affected by the coronavirus.

