Concerns over traffic blockade in bazaars expressed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Tanzeem Tajraan Khawaja Suleman Siddique has expressed concern over traffic blockade at different city points.

Traders were worried as citizens parked their vehicles in front of their shops which cause traffic problems, Suleman Siddique said this while addressing a meeting of traders here on Tuesday.

He stated that traffic wardens should perform their duties with dedication and ensure smooth flow of traffic in bazaars especially in Hussain Agahi, Clock Tower Chowk, Bohar Gate, Pak Gate, Khuni Burj, Chowk Abbas, Double Phattik, Chungi No 14 and some other places.

He also urged the government to take steps for lowering prices of electricity, gas and other commodities, saying that the traders were backbone of the country's economy and the government should form trader friendly policies.