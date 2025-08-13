Open Menu

Concert, Fireworks Held In Connection With Independence Day Celebration

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Concert, fireworks held in connection with Independence Day celebration

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Independence Day celebrations are underway in a grand manner on the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

A musical concert was held at Dring Stadium to celebrate the glorious victory of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the Maarka-e-Haq, in which renowned Pakistani singers Abrar-ul-Haq, Nadia Hashmi, Gulab, and others entertained the audience with their performances.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen, Regional Police Officer Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq, District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, officers of the divisional and district administration, and a large number of citizens were present at the event. A spectacular fireworks display was also held on the occasion of the musical night show.

