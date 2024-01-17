Concerted efforts crucial for progress, prosperity of Pakistan: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that concerted efforts, coupled with viable policies, are inevitable to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that 250 million people would use their right to vote wisely on February 8 and decide on the future of the country. He said the PML-N had launched its election campaign vigorously and, under the able leadership of party Quaid Nawaz Sharif, all leaders would actively participate in the campaign. These election are very crucial in determining the fate and future of Pakistan, he said.

He recalled that in 2017, Pakistan was rapidly developing under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, and day and night struggle had been made to end darkness from the country. Every sector of the country was progressing at that time, but the development process was halted. He said that scholarships worth millions of rupees were distributed among students in the previous tenure of Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N saved the country from bankruptcy and brought about the economic stability. He said survival of the state was a priority during the coalition government, and not politics or staying in power, and he had no regrets over the outcome.

The PML-N president said that his party was working day and night for 16 months, when they were in government, and saved Pakistan from bankruptcy. Shedding light on broader consequences, he regretted the damage caused to diplomatic relations, and creation of division in society during the previous government. He admitted that recovery from those damages would take time. "These divisions will not be overcome in a year or two; we will unite the nation by ending hatred," he added.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need for skilled development in educational institutions at eight and nine standard to determine the expertise of students, saying that the Punjab Skills Development Authority had been formed during the last tenure of PML-N government to facilitate students in choosing their desired employment. Millions of laptops were also distributed among students on merit, he recalled.

To a question, Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N was not responsible for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) losing its electoral symbol of 'bat', adding that neither Nawaz nor he snatched the symbol. The PTI did not conduct intra-party elections and the entire country was witness to the apex court proceedings. They should have argued in the court, he suggested.