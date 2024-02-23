Concerted Efforts Needed To Bring About Positive Changing In Population Trends
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 07:37 PM
CEO Green Star Syed Aziz Al Arab addressed the changing social demands and emphasized the need for concerted efforts to bring about positive changes in attitudes, aligning with evolving population trends and behaviors
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) CEO Green Star Syed Aziz Al Arab addressed the changing social demands and emphasized the need for concerted efforts to bring about positive changes in attitudes, aligning with evolving population trends and behaviors.
Overall, the summit served as a platform for valuable insights and discussions on enhancing social behavior change communication for population welfare.
