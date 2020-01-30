UrduPoint.com
Concerted Efforts Sought To Streamline Marine Protected Areas

The National Coordinating Body (NCB) of Mangroves for the Future Programme in its 20th meeting here Thursday sought concerted efforts to streamline the Marine Protected Areas in the country

Participants of the meeting chaired by Naheed Durrani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change emphasized on holding a workshop of all the relevant stakeholders for developing a plan for designating Churna Island as the Marine Protected Area.

They also suggested need for more efforts towards Marine Protected Areas as per the international obligation.

The meeting among others was attended by CEO of National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed (Retired), Sindh Secretary for Forest and Wildlife Department, Abdur Rahim Soomro, Conservator, Sindh Forest Department, Riaz Wagan, Country Representative of IUCN Pakistan, Mahmood Akhtar Cheema and others.

Mahmood Akhtar Cheema said NCB platform was useful for coordination amongst agencies and organizations working on coastal issues.

Thanking Engro Foundation for their generous funding for the Mangroves for the Future Programme's activities, he highlighted the significant achievements of MFF in the last nine years.

Seeking further inputs from members present on the occasion on how to better the working of NCB, he shared details of the MFF achievements, milestones, and collaborations focused on building coastal sustainability.

Riaz Wagan, Conservator Forest, Sindh Forest Department shared achievements of the Sindh Forest Department towards enhancing the mangroves forest area.

Mentioning that the mangroves forestation activities provide a source of livelihood to the local communities, Wagan reminded that provincial government has been awarded GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS in the years 2009, 2013 & 2018 for planting the largest number of mangroves sapling in a day.

Speaking the threats to the mangroves, he said shortages of required fresh water; silt depositions; industrial, municipal pollution, urbanization; cutting of mangroves for fuel and fodder and grazing of camels have emerged to be real hazard for the precious natural resource.

