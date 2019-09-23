Concerted efforts underway to prepare uniform syllabus for religious seminaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The federal government is making concerted efforts to prepare a uniform syllabus for religious seminaries in consultation with their representative bodies.

According to an official of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, the registration of over 35,000 seminaries would start in October. No unregistered seminary would be allowed to work. he added.

He said the religious seminaries would teach their students of class 1 to 5 in accordance with the uniform syllabus provided by the National Curriculum Council .

He said the ministry had established 12 registration centres in various areas of the country for registeration of the seminaries, with regional directorates established in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Multan, Rawalpindi, Kohat, Sukkur and Loralai.

The official said efforts were underway to streamline the affairs of religious seminaries without compromising their independence. The government would not interfere in their internal matters, he added.