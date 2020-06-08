Concerted policy attention crucial to agricultural growth: NA sub committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The sub committee of the National Assembly's Special Committee on Agricultural Products Monday called for closer scrutiny of the key policies and strategic trade policy framework for attracting investment in agriculture sector.

The members of the committee maintained that successive downward progression of the policy attention to agriculture sector needed a halt. The Convener of the Sub-Committee Shandana Gulzar Khan observed that close scrutiny of the investment policy and strategic trade framework reveal a need for 'do more' in agriculture sector.

The Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and board of Investment briefed the sub-committee on Agricultural Products on investment policy, SME Policy, industrial policy, strategic trade policy framework and tariff policy. The members contended that the policy frameworks with a considerable positive tilt to industrial and manufacturing sector induced transfer of resources from agriculture to other sectors and deprived the agriculture sector of requisite stimulus for sustainable growth. The committee called for better synergies to not only accelerate investment and growth in agriculture sector but also tap into the high end global markets.

The members maintained that failure to foster an enabling environment for corporate farming and cooperative farming had precluded Pakistan's agriculture and allied sector to shift from traditional subsistence farming to globally aligned competitive agriculture sector.

Endorsing his colleagues, MNA Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana stated that opening agriculture sector for international collaborations was crucial to transfer and diffusion of agricultural technology and modern farming practices.

The officials from the Ministry of Industries and Production outlined that the Ministry of Industries facilitated agro-processing industry, farmers' enhanced access to remunerative markets and enterprise development services. It was also highlighted that under the current tariff regime, agriculture sector was considerably protected. The sub-committee sought details of the share of agricultural SMEs in the COVID emergency support package for SMEs.

The meeting was attended by MNA Shandana Gulzar Khan, MNA Malik Muhammad Ihsan Ullah Tiwana, MNA Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon and MNA Nafeesa Inayat Ullah Khattak.

The sub-committee was being mandated by the Speaker National Assembly to prepare comprehensive proposals to overhaul agriculture sector with a particular focus on structural reforms and enabling environment for the sector's growth.

The committee in close coordination with the Ministry of National food Security and Research thoroughly reviewed the policy framework for accelerating agricultural growth.