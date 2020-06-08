UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Concerted Policy Attention Crucial To Agricultural Growth: NA Sub Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Concerted policy attention crucial to agricultural growth: NA sub committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The sub committee of the National Assembly's Special Committee on Agricultural Products Monday called for closer scrutiny of the key policies and strategic trade policy framework for attracting investment in agriculture sector.

The members of the committee maintained that successive downward progression of the policy attention to agriculture sector needed a halt. The Convener of the Sub-Committee Shandana Gulzar Khan observed that close scrutiny of the investment policy and strategic trade framework reveal a need for 'do more' in agriculture sector.

The Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and board of Investment briefed the sub-committee on Agricultural Products on investment policy, SME Policy, industrial policy, strategic trade policy framework and tariff policy. The members contended that the policy frameworks with a considerable positive tilt to industrial and manufacturing sector induced transfer of resources from agriculture to other sectors and deprived the agriculture sector of requisite stimulus for sustainable growth. The committee called for better synergies to not only accelerate investment and growth in agriculture sector but also tap into the high end global markets.

The members maintained that failure to foster an enabling environment for corporate farming and cooperative farming had precluded Pakistan's agriculture and allied sector to shift from traditional subsistence farming to globally aligned competitive agriculture sector.

Endorsing his colleagues, MNA Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana stated that opening agriculture sector for international collaborations was crucial to transfer and diffusion of agricultural technology and modern farming practices.

The officials from the Ministry of Industries and Production outlined that the Ministry of Industries facilitated agro-processing industry, farmers' enhanced access to remunerative markets and enterprise development services. It was also highlighted that under the current tariff regime, agriculture sector was considerably protected. The sub-committee sought details of the share of agricultural SMEs in the COVID emergency support package for SMEs.

The meeting was attended by MNA Shandana Gulzar Khan, MNA Malik Muhammad Ihsan Ullah Tiwana, MNA Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon and MNA Nafeesa Inayat Ullah Khattak.

The sub-committee was being mandated by the Speaker National Assembly to prepare comprehensive proposals to overhaul agriculture sector with a particular focus on structural reforms and enabling environment for the sector's growth.

The committee in close coordination with the Ministry of National food Security and Research thoroughly reviewed the policy framework for accelerating agricultural growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Technology Agriculture Enterprise Market Commerce From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to E ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

1 hour ago

FM Qureshi, his Irish counterpart discuss Covid 19 ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price declines by Rs 100 per tola 08 June 202 ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.