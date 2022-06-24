UrduPoint.com

Concerted Strategy For Women Development Programme In Balochistan Devised: Parliamentary Secretary Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rubaba Khan Baledi on Friday said that a concerted strategy is being devised for technical assistance and implementation of the policy of the Women's Development Program in the province.

She was speaking as a special guest at an awareness program organized by the women development department at the University of Balochistan here.

Secretary women development department Dr. Umar Babar, deputy secretary Jahan Ara Tabassum, director Shazia Riaz, vice chancellor University of Balochistan Dr. Shafiqul Rehman were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Dr. Rubaba Khan said that female students in universities and colleges would be trained in information technology skills development so that they would be equipped with IT education and benefit from global development and research in all walks of life.

Dr. Buledi said that the obstacles in the way of women's welfare and development would be overcome through technical assistance.

"Effective media campaign and holding of stakeholder conferences for effective implementation of women development packages could also help in achieving the targets," she said.

"Awareness of rights and government facilities is a social responsibility of all sections of civil society and women in all senior positions need to play their part in implementing government policies for the welfare and development of poor women", she concluded.

