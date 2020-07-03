UrduPoint.com
Concession For Elderly Citizens, Students, Journalists Temporarily Suspended :Railways

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:33 PM

Concession for elderly citizens, students, journalists temporarily suspended :Railways

The Pakistan Railways has cleared that concession for elderly people, students and journalists in fares has not been abolished, however, it has been suspended temporarily due to coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has cleared that concession for elderly people, students and journalists in fares has not been abolished, however, it has been suspended temporarily due to coronavirus pandemic.

In a clarification statement issued by the PR spokesperson on Friday, it was explained that as soon as the situation improved the concession would be restored.

The spokesperson said that only 40 Up and Down out of 142 trains were operational andthe Railways was bearing a big deficit due to less trains, adding that as soon as completetrain operation restored, every kind of concession would also be restored.

More Stories From Pakistan

