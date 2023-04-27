UrduPoint.com

Concessional Fare Announced For Shalimar Express Train

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways has announced special concessional fare for 27-Up/28-Down Shalimar Express Train for the month of May.

According to a letter issued here on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer CEO) of the Railways has given permission in this regard.

For the first 15 days of the month (April 1 to 15), passengers will enjoy 20 per cent discount on fare of all classes while 10 per cent discount on all classes of the train from May 15 for the rest of month (May 16 to May 31).

All officers concerned have been informed in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that the train is being restoredafter a long period from May 01.

More Stories From Pakistan

