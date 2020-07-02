Concessional package for submitting vehicles' token tax gets doubled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Excise and Taxation department has doubled 'concessional package' for submitting vehicles' token tax, from ten to twenty percent by depositing it until due deadline to relieve citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Excise and Taxation department has doubled 'concessional package' for submitting vehicles' token tax, from ten to twenty percent by depositing it until due deadline to relieve citizens.

Relief time period for submitting requisite tax was also rose from one month to three months, Deputy Director Admin Khalid Hussain Kasoori said Thursday.

Citizens would get concession up to twenty percent right from July,August and September of the current financial year. Token tax submission was declared immune of fine by the authority concerned for whole year, said Deputy Director.

He said the said special relief package was introduced by Punjab government following pathetic coronavirus situation taking over countrywide. He asked people to take benefit of the relief package to better secure their vehicles.