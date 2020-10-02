Conciliatory committee system effective to resolve minor cases: SP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The conciliatory committee system is effective to resolve the cases of minor nature and it helps police to save its time and pay attention on important tasks of public welfare.

It was stated by Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh while addressing members of Conciliatory Committees in a meeting at Sabzi Mandi police station.

The meeting held following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar which was attended by DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir and heads of four police stations and members of Conciliatory Committees there.

The interaction between police officials and members of Conciliatory Committees remained very much help in setting future course of action and they gave many recommendations to improve working.

SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh said that conciliatory system is very much effective for resolving cases of minor nature.

He urged all the participants to decide cases purely on merit and with honesty. It would not only bring good repute for them but also to ensure justice and peace in society.

He asked the participants to immediately contact with him in case of any hurdle by any police official towards justice. He said it is our duty to serve the people with dedication and honesty.

He also lauded the services of Industrial Area Zone Conciliatory committees and said mutual cooperation of police and public can ensure complete peace in the society.

It was told that 2-3 members of committees sit at police stations on daily basis and try to resolve cases. Police officials hoped that well reputed and educated persons would join these platforms and assist police in winning public confidence.