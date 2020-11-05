Conciliatory Committees resolve 1089 cases during 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The conciliatory committees, established at the level of each police station in Federal capital, resolved 1089 cases during the ongoing year mainly related to family, property or business disputes.

A total of 22 conciliatory committees are functioning at the police stations which received 1204 applications of which 1089 were settled while remaining 115 are under process.

The conciliatory committees have the mandate to settle four kinds of conflicts, i.e. domestic, property, brawls, transaction and trade.

Of the total applications received to the conciliatory committees, 371 were related to family matters, 196 to brawls, 154 to property disputes, 252 to trade or business matters, 105 to tenants' issues and 116 of miscellaneous nature. These committees have a total 458 members including women who are performing vital role in resolving the matters of people with the help and cooperation of local police, an official source told APP on Thursday.

The overall performance of the conciliatory committees is reviewed regularly as these bodies are helpful in easing the burden of police, the source maintained.

He said that police were responsible for maintaining law and order and people should also cooperate in efforts to combat crime as well as anti-social elements.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar also directed to include well-reputed personalities in conciliatory committees who might help police in resolving the issues of citizens more effectively, he added. As per directions, he said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed was engaging the notables of the various areas in policing affairs.

The police in the capital territory needed unflinching support from the residents as well as other segments of the society and such committees would be helpful to bridge the gap between police and public, he maintained.

