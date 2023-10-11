Concluding ceremony held of project 'Elimination & Prevention of Child Labor in Domestic Work'

The Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA) on Wednesday organized a Concluding Ceremony for its Project “Elimination & Prevention of Child Labor in Domestic Work” at its National Headquarters in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA) on Wednesday organized a Concluding Ceremony for its Project “Elimination & Prevention of Child Labor in Domestic Work” at its National Headquarters in Islamabad.

The yearlong project was started in 2022 in collaboration with International Labor Organization (ILO) Pakistan. The ceremony included 150 Guides, members, and guests from partner organizations.

Mehnaz Akbar Aziz was the Chief Guest. Mr. Geir Thomas Tonstol, Country Director International Labor Organization Pakistan was the Guest of Honor.

Welcoming the guests, Maria Maud Sabri, National Commissioner of Pakistan Girl Guides Association informed that the project started with designing the training manual, the ICE material, and pretesting the activities designed.

While briefing about the project she said that the aims of the project were three-fold.

First was raising understanding of Guides about the issue, second was sensitizing the community against child labour and advocating for a more humane treatment of children engaged.

Third was strengthening children's engaged in child labour through “Each one, Teach one program”.

She shared that against a target of 5,000, almost 20,000 guides have completed the activities. Almost 4,000 teachers, headmistresses, and educational department officials were sensitized and the message was shared with 80,000 people.

While addressing the gathering, Mr. Geir Thomas Tonstol, Country Director International Labor Organization Pakistan appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Girl Guides Association for the success of the project.

He said that the project has created empathy for children engaged in domestic labour and believed that no project participant will ever look at such a boy or girl without feeling for their plight, nor will they ever hire a child in their homes.

He also appreciated the “Each One Teach One” program of the Pakistan Girl Guides Association as it can be a very strong tool to empower the children engaged in Child Labor.

Mehanaz Aziz cherished the work done by the Guides of Pakistan for the prevention & elimination of Child Labour in Domestic Work.

She said that children in Pakistan have been facing real challenges of child labour, child harassment, and child abuse.

She stressed the need to focus on the implementation of laws related to Child rights. Child labour in Pakistan is an alarming issue. More than 3.3 million Pakistani children are engaged in child labour.

There are many reasons that drive children to labour work and among all the reasons, poverty and the lack of education are the Primary reasons that force a child into labour.

Child labour is further harmed by a lack of access to excellent education, as many children are unable to attend school and instead enter the labour sector at an early age.

Despite efforts to address it through various legislative frameworks and initiatives to properly protect children from exploitative labour practices, the country faces various problems.

She appreciated the Project of the Pakistan Girl Guides Association as it is trying not only to raise awareness about the issue but trying to educate and empower the children involved in child labour.

Earlier, during the ceremony, Guides presented a skit highlighting the situation of Children involved in Domestic Child Labour and the need to address the issue.

A group discussion was also part of the ceremony where Guides shared their experiences and success stories related to the project.