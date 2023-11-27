Concluding ceremony of Support to Girls Right to Education held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Teacher's Resource Center (TRC) in collaboration with the Executive Training Center at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) held a sign-off ceremony to conclude the project titled "Support to Girls' Right to Education and Safeguarding Cultural Heritage through Education in Pakistan." Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar was the Chief Guest.

Other guests included Professor Muhammad Rafique Tahir former Head of National Curriculum (NCC), Ministry of Education Islamabad, Khawaja Mazhar ul Haq Additional Secretary school Education Department South, and Muhammad Akram Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority,l Bahawalpur.

The ceremony witnessed appreciation from all attendees towards the diligent efforts of the project's field team, celebrating the successful completion of the project.

Stakeholders reiterated the collective responsibility to facilitate quality education, especially for girls, emphasizing the significance of accessible and high-standard education.