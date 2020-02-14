UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Concluding Session Of Workshop 'Philosophy And Techniques For Quantitative Research' Held At FJWU

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:30 PM

Concluding session of workshop 'Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research' held at FJWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The concluding session of third annual workshop on 'The Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research', was organized here on Friday by the Department of Economics, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU).

Dr. Waqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Islamabad was the chief guest.

In his address on 'Connecting Evidence with Policy', Dr. Ahmed deliberated on the significance of connecting the evidence based research with policy.

He also highlighted the dynamics of both research culture and policy making in Pakistan.

Dr. Waqar Ahmed concluded his address with some valuable suggestions for making the research efforts effective from a policy making perspective.

Prof. Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bhatti, Director WRRC & Professor of English Literature, FJWU was the guest of honour.

In her address, she emphasized that apart from policy formulation the researchers should also need to focus on the proper and effective implementation of policies in order to get the desired outcome.

Dr. Bushra Yasmin, Workshop Coordinator, giving the concluding remarks showed her indebtedness to Prof. Dr. Ashfaque Hasan Khan, Sakib Sherani and Dr. Vaqar Ahmed for being a part of the workshop as valuable guest speakers.

Dr. Yasmin also briefly discussed the contents covered during various sessions of the workshop. Ms. Saira Tufail, Assistant Prof. Department of Economics, presented vote of thanks.

At the end, the distinguished guests distributed certificates among the organizing committee and the participants. Prof. Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bhatti and Dr. Bushra Yasmin presented the university souvenir to Dr. Vaqar Ahmed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Vote Hasan Khan Fatima Jinnah Women University From

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

17 minutes ago

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

48 minutes ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

40 minutes ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

42 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements for 5-day anti polio drive ..

40 minutes ago

Senate continues discussion on sugar, wheat crisis ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.