Concluding session of workshop 'Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research' held at FJWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The concluding session of third annual workshop on 'The Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research', was organized here on Friday by the Department of Economics, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU).

Dr. Waqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Islamabad was the chief guest.

In his address on 'Connecting Evidence with Policy', Dr. Ahmed deliberated on the significance of connecting the evidence based research with policy.

He also highlighted the dynamics of both research culture and policy making in Pakistan.

Dr. Waqar Ahmed concluded his address with some valuable suggestions for making the research efforts effective from a policy making perspective.

Prof. Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bhatti, Director WRRC & Professor of English Literature, FJWU was the guest of honour.

In her address, she emphasized that apart from policy formulation the researchers should also need to focus on the proper and effective implementation of policies in order to get the desired outcome.

Dr. Bushra Yasmin, Workshop Coordinator, giving the concluding remarks showed her indebtedness to Prof. Dr. Ashfaque Hasan Khan, Sakib Sherani and Dr. Vaqar Ahmed for being a part of the workshop as valuable guest speakers.

Dr. Yasmin also briefly discussed the contents covered during various sessions of the workshop. Ms. Saira Tufail, Assistant Prof. Department of Economics, presented vote of thanks.

At the end, the distinguished guests distributed certificates among the organizing committee and the participants. Prof. Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bhatti and Dr. Bushra Yasmin presented the university souvenir to Dr. Vaqar Ahmed.