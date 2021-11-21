Conclusion of conference on speech of a fugitive insult of judiciary: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that conclusion of a conference, attended by top judges, with speech of a fugitive was nothing but an insult to the judiciary.

Referring to Nawaz Sharif's address to the Asma Jahangir Conference, the minister said in his tweet that he had advised the Supreme Court Bar Association to remain neutral, in which case it could play a positive role.

Fawad Hussain said he was also invited but he declined to attend as he had come to know that conclusion of the conference was to be done by speech of a fugitive which was tantamount insult to the judges and judiciary.