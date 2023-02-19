UrduPoint.com

Conclusion Prayer Of Annual Tablighi Ijtima Offered In Sibi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Conclusion prayer of Annual Tablighi Ijtima offered in Sibi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Three-Day Annual Tablighi Ijtima concluded with prayers of seeking God's help for the stability of Pakistan, flood victims, victims of Turkey, Syria quake and the entire Muslim Ummah on Sunday morning which commenced on Thursday.

Personnel of Law enforcement agencies including Frontier Corps, Police and Levies have been deployed to control any untoward situation during the Tablighi Ijtema in the Sibi District.

Over 350,000 people from all countries participated in the Sibi Three-day annual Tablighi Ijtema (congregation).

Several preaching groups were moved to different parts of the country and abroad for preaching islam after the collective Dua.

Delivering his last speech in the final session of the gathering on Sunday morning, one of the renowned scholars said Muslim Ummah must adhere to the golden principles of Islam and distancing them from these principles would create problems for them.

Despite this, the local administration had made a traffic plan in the area so that participants of Tablighi Ijtema will not suffer difficulties during travelling after the ending of the Ijtema while one side traffic was suspended from Quetta to Sibi on Sunday early morning for flowing of traffic.

