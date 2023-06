Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman, commended the preparedness and coordinated efforts of Pakistan in facing Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 June, 2023) Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman, commended the preparedness and coordinated efforts of Pakistan in facing Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy. While Sindh's coastal areas, particularly Sujawal, experienced flooding due to high sea levels, the majority of the population had been successfully evacuated to safer locations. Minister Rehman expressed gratitude to all the partners involved in the remarkable coordination effort, acknowledging their crucial role in saving lives and ensuring uninterrupted essential services. The Minister made these remarks while presiding over the meeting of the Prime Minister's Emergency Committee on Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy.On June 13, 2023, the Prime Minister of Pakistan established a high-level Emergency Committee on Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy. This committee was led by Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman, with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen Inam Haider Malik serving as its Secretary and NDMA acting as the secretariat for the committee. The committee held more than six special sessions to discuss and address the potential impact of the cyclone. Following these sessions, extensive media briefings were conducted to keep the public informed about the situation and provide updates on the committee's directives. Multiple directives were issued to all stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of taking necessary and coordinated actions to prevent and minimize the impact of the cyclone. The primary focus was on ensuring the safety of lives at risk due to the cyclone's potential hazards. The Emergency Committee played a vital role in coordinating efforts and ensuring that all stakeholders were actively involved in the preparedness and response measures to mitigate the impact of the cyclone and safeguard precious lives.Under the guidance of the Prime Minister's Office, the NDMA led by Chairman NDMA took proactive measures upon receiving reports of the formation of the cyclone in late May. The NDMA, in close coordination with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), closely monitored the cyclone's development using various global and regional numerical data models. This allowed for timely dissemination of alerts and guidelines to all relevant stakeholders through multiple communication channels in local languages. In line with NDMA's instructions, the concerned departments conducted Local Need Assessments to evaluate the potential humanitarian impact of the cyclonic hazards. Emergency responders were directed to remain on high alert and assess the functionality of machinery while deploying emergency medical staff to vulnerable areas. NDMA ensured that information regarding the cyclone's projected tracks was shared with all stakeholders through web-based platforms, along with extensive public awareness campaigns across various mediums to inform the public about potential impacts and precautionary measures. Furthermore, NDMA actively engaged all relevant stakeholders, including Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), PMD, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), National Highway Authority (NHA), SUPARCO, Armed Forces, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Pakistan Navy, Kelectric, and other relevant departments. These stakeholders were brought on board well in advance to strategize and prepare based on predictive analysis of potential cyclone-related risks.Following the directives of the committee, a coordinated evacuation operation was conducted by joint teams comprising the PDMA Sindh, Armed Forces, Pakistan Navy, Law Enforcement Agencies, and District Administrations in vulnerable districts, including Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Malir, Kemari, and Korangi. The objective was to ensure the safety of the population residing in coastal areas at risk. As a result of these efforts, a total of 82,175 individuals were successfully shifted from the coastal areas to safer locations. These individuals were provided shelter in public buildings and were supplied with essential commodities to meet their needs during the evacuation period. A total of 169 evacuation camps were set up, consisting of 81 active evacuation camps and 88 standby evacuation camps. In addition, a network of 87 medical camps was established, including 59 fixed camps and 28 mobile camps. These medical camps played a crucial role in providing healthcare services to the affected population. Unfortunately, one casualty has been reported by the PDMA Sindh. The casualty occurred as a result of falling from a building in Umarkot. The Armed Forces played an active role in the response efforts, with the participation of 1,352 troops from the Army, 16 companies from Pakistan Rangers Sindh, 303 troops from the Pakistan Navy (including the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center), and 2 battalions from the Pakistan Coast Guard.

Their involvement contributed significantly to the overall response and support provided to the affected areas.

During the conclusive session of the committee, Minister Rehman issued several instructions to relevant authorities. She tasked PDMA Sindh and SUPARCO with reporting the levels of inundation and assessing the recession of water in affected areas by Monday, as this information will be crucial for ensuring the safe return of people to their homes. The Government of Sindh, PDMA, and District Administration were directed by the Minister to ensure the provision of essential supplies such as food, clean drinking water, medical facilities, and security to the displaced individuals. PMD was instructed to maintain vigilant monitoring of the cyclonic activity until June 17, 2023. Additionally, the NHA was asked to prepare a report on road damages in the impacted areas.Minister Rehman emphasized that although proactive measures and effective preparedness weredemonstrated by NDMA and all stakeholders, Cyclone Biparjoy highlighted the need for continuous efforts to enhance preparedness measures. She stressed the importance of prioritizing the development of robust early warning systems and utilizing scientific knowledge to forecast and anticipate potential hazardous events, especially with the upcoming monsoon season in mind. The Minister drew attention to the fact that Pakistan has experienced a rise in climate emergencies, making it crucial to learn from these experiences and improve preparedness for future events. By doing so, the government can ensure better relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts for vulnerable communities. Minister Rehman emphasized the significance of using these lessons to strengthen the country's ability to respond effectively to climate-related disasters and provide timely assistance to those in need.The committee strongly urged the residents of the affected areas to prioritize their safety and wellbeing. They were advised to seek assistance from the provincial and local administration to ensure a safe return to their homes. The importance of relying on official guidance and following the instructions of local authorities was stressed to mitigate risks and ensure the smooth transition back to their normal lives. By recognizing the significance of preparedness and encouraging cooperation between relevant departments and communities, the committee aimed to enhance resilience and minimize the impact of future natural disasters during the monsoon season and beyond.Minister Rehman expressed deep appreciation and acknowledged the proactive efforts of NDMA, as well as all the relevant departments and stakeholders involved in the response efforts. This includes the Power Division, PMD, PDMA Sindh, Armed Forces (particularly HQ 5 Corps and HQ 18 Division), Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center (JMICC), Naval Marines, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Jinnah International Airport (JIAP), and District Administrations/DDMAs. Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy, which holds the distinction of being the longest-lived cyclone in the Arabian Sea, originated as a Low-Pressure Area approximately 1550km south/southwest of Karachi in the Arabian Sea on June 5, 2023. Gradually intensifying from a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) to an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) of Category 3, it maintained its strength until June 15, 2023. Subsequently, it made landfall on the Indian Gujarat coast, specifically impacting areas around Jakhau port, as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), resulting in storm surge, wind squalls, and heavy rainfall. As of the latest update, Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy has weakened into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) from its previous status as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), with sustained surface winds ranging from 80-100 km/hr. It is anticipated to move in a north-eastward direction, further weakening into a cyclonic storm by the morning of June 16, and eventually transforming into a depression by the evening of the same day. This indicates a gradual reduction in intensity and potential impacts, although heavy rains and strong winds are still expected in parts of Pakistan. The sea conditions over the Northeast Arabian Sea are likely to remain very rough, with wave heights reaching 10-12 feet.