Concocted scandal can not affect reputation of Shahbaz Gill: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said a concocted scandal could not affect the reputation of Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill The minister, in a tweet, said unfortunately there were lack of journalistic standards as well as no check on the fake news in the country.

The fake news phenomenon particularly was unbridled in the absence of any law to question misreporting.

Any effort to check the fake news was misconstrued as an attack on the press freedom, he added.