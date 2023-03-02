UrduPoint.com

Concocted Story About Plot To Kill Imran Khan Is Ridiculous: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said concocted story about a plot to kill Imran Khan was ridiculous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said concocted story about a plot to kill Imran Khan was ridiculous.

She, in a tweet, said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) narrative of cipher and foreign conspiracy has been done and dusted and now it came up with another false story to mislead the masses.

Marriyum termed Imran Khan a "foreign agent" and accused him of hatching a conspiracy against the country in connivance with his agents residing abroad.

She said Imran Khan's anti-Pakistan agenda had been exposed before the nation. His involvement in foreign funding as well as malicious campaign against the military martyrs was a living proof of his dirty mindset.

The minister also referred to the economic mess created by Imran Khan's government.

