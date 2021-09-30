Concrete constructions demolished during anti-encroachment operation at bus stand

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration launched anti-encroachment operation and demolished concrete constructions at general bus stand and entry gates here on Thursday.

The operation was carried out under supervision of secretary Regional transport authority Rana Mohsin at general bus stand and the concrete constructions were demolished through heavy machinery.

The teams also seized hand carts, counters, furniture and others goods during operation.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that general bus stand was being cleaned from encroachment under the directions of deputy commissioner Amir Karim Khan.

He said that bus stand would be decorated by ensuring exemplary cleanliness arrangements and added that better arrangements were being made to facilitate the passengers.