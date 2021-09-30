UrduPoint.com

Concrete Constructions Demolished During Anti-encroachment Operation At Bus Stand

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Concrete constructions demolished during anti-encroachment operation at bus stand

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration launched anti-encroachment operation and demolished concrete constructions at general bus stand and entry gates here on Thursday.

The operation was carried out under supervision of secretary Regional transport authority Rana Mohsin at general bus stand and the concrete constructions were demolished through heavy machinery.

The teams also seized hand carts, counters, furniture and others goods during operation.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that general bus stand was being cleaned from encroachment under the directions of deputy commissioner Amir Karim Khan.

He said that bus stand would be decorated by ensuring exemplary cleanliness arrangements and added that better arrangements were being made to facilitate the passengers.

Related Topics

RTA From

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identi ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identity of Al Ameen Service

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils busin ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils business and cultural events

41 minutes ago
 realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fra ..

Realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fraternity

46 minutes ago
 LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

1 hour ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will t ..

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will take part in 16-day training ca ..

1 hour ago
 WAM delivers Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s message to wor ..

WAM delivers Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s message to world in 19 languages

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.