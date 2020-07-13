Concrete effort needed to curb COVID-19: Murtaza Wahab

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh government and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has claimed that coronavirus testing capacity in other provinces of the country was less than Sindh.

According to a communique here on Monday,he said that the provincial Government was working hard to curb coronavirus pandemic. He said that other provinces had less testing capacity due to which less cases were being reported.

He said,"We need to make concerted effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus."