Concrete legislative reforms stressed to empower women led businesses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA), in collaboration with the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Dir Lower hosted a public-private discussion to address strategies designed to support women entrepreneurs and their businesses across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to a press release issued on Thursday, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Population Welfare, Liaqat Ali Khan was chief guest on the occasion.

The initiative, held under the CIPE-funded project, brought together a diverse group of industry experts, government officials, women entrepreneurs, business community representatives, the Economic Development Unit members, media, TEVTA officials, elected council members of the local government and civil society organizations.

Project Manager, Khalfan Khattak underscored CGPA's unwavering commitment to empowering women’s chambers of commerce by fostering an enabling environment that promotes participatory democracy and opens reliable opportunities for women-led businesses at the provincial level.

Special Assistant to CM, Liaqat Ali Khan, highlighted the importance of creating a more inclusive and supportive legislative environment for women entrepreneurs.

He advocated for enhanced collaboration between key government departments, including Population, Commerce and Industries, and Technical Education, to amend existing trade-related acts and policies for more progressive economic growth.

Liaqat also emphasized the effective implementation of the inclusive provisions of the KP Urban Policy 2030, ensuring tangible benefits for women entrepreneurs, youth, and marginalized groups.

Speaking during the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Khan emphasized the vital role of district administration in strengthening local business ecosystems.

He discussed the district’s initiatives under the CM reforms agenda and KP Urban Policy 2030, outlining steps to streamline regulatory processes and create enabling environments for women-led businesses.

He pledged to provide office space to WCCI in government premises for better public visibility and outreach.

SP investigation Dir Lower, Rasheed Ahmed, while speaking at the forum emphasized the critical need for integrating women into policing and Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs)

Such inclusion is vital not only for equitable representation but also for building public trust and ensuring access to justice, particularly for women entrepreneurs navigating unique challenges in the business sector, Rasheed added.

Senior Vice President WCCI Dir Lower, Ms.Shahezat spoke about the vital role of women's chambers in revenue generation at the district level.

She outlined the barriers women-led businesses face and the importance of targeted support mechanisms to help overcome these challenges, enabling more women to participate in economic activities.

Maqsood Mazhar, Research Manager for Operations at the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) University of Malakand, emphasized the critical role of bridging academic ideas with market realities to drive economic growth and entrepreneurship.

Speaking about their transformative initiatives, he highlighted how ORIC and BIC provide startups with essential resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

While speaking on the occasions, Jamania principal of Government Vocational Technical College said that investing in technical education and skills development is a transformative pathway to economic prosperity and social advancement.

By equipping youth with industry-relevant expertise, GVTC empowers them to secure meaningful employment, drive innovation, and contribute to national progress.