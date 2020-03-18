UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Concrete Measures Afoot For Development Of Dir Lower: Bashir

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:02 PM

Concrete measures afoot for development of Dir Lower: Bashir

Member National Assembly and Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Privatization Muhammad Bashir Khan on Wednesday visited 185 wing Dir scout in sub division Sumerbagh and discussed various issues facing the area

Dir LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly and Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Privatization Muhammad Bashir Khan on Wednesday visited 185 wing Dir scout in sub division Sumerbagh and discussed various issues facing the area.

Bashir Khan, during a meeting with Col Hamaish, discussed provision of facilities to Shahi Ben Shahi tourist spot and they underlined the need to educate tourists to use Munda and Sumerbagh road to reach Ben Shahi via Upper Dir Warai road.

They said that Jundol people were very peaceful and played important role in restoring lasting peace in the region.

They also discussed some issues of girls Primary and high schools in hilly areas of Jundol Sumerbagh's.

The MNA said that it was the vision of prime minister to improve tourist places and attract more tourists. He said that mega projects would start in tourism sector in the district and added 500 hotels would be constructed in area for facilitating tourists.

Col Hamaish appreciated mega projects and assured his support for bringing about prosperity to the area through development initiatives including reconstruction of schools and development of tourism places.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Road Dir

Recent Stories

PSX remains bearish

3 minutes ago

Nurse found dead at Mayo nursing hostel

6 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi's shows solidarity with Ch ..

23 seconds ago

Dir administration takes measures to contain coron ..

25 seconds ago

Pakistan Post to announce result of successful par ..

26 seconds ago

Agriculture Dept conducts operation against Locust ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.