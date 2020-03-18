Concrete measures afoot for development of Dir Lower: Bashir

Member National Assembly and Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Privatization Muhammad Bashir Khan on Wednesday visited 185 wing Dir scout in sub division Sumerbagh and discussed various issues facing the area

Dir LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly and Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Privatization Muhammad Bashir Khan on Wednesday visited 185 wing Dir scout in sub division Sumerbagh and discussed various issues facing the area.

Bashir Khan, during a meeting with Col Hamaish, discussed provision of facilities to Shahi Ben Shahi tourist spot and they underlined the need to educate tourists to use Munda and Sumerbagh road to reach Ben Shahi via Upper Dir Warai road.

They said that Jundol people were very peaceful and played important role in restoring lasting peace in the region.

They also discussed some issues of girls Primary and high schools in hilly areas of Jundol Sumerbagh's.

The MNA said that it was the vision of prime minister to improve tourist places and attract more tourists. He said that mega projects would start in tourism sector in the district and added 500 hotels would be constructed in area for facilitating tourists.

Col Hamaish appreciated mega projects and assured his support for bringing about prosperity to the area through development initiatives including reconstruction of schools and development of tourism places.