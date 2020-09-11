UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Concrete Measures Afoot For Karak's Uplift: MNA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:09 PM

Concrete measures afoot for Karak's uplift: MNA

Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak said Friday that solid measures would be taken for socio-economic uplift of the district

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak said Friday that solid measures would be taken for socio-economic uplift of the district. As part of such efforts, he told the media that an effective mechanism was being introduced for utilization of oil and gas royalty which would help resolve basic issues of the district.� He said that a whopping amount of Rs 12 billion under Area Development Programm would be utilized in Karak district during next five years which would usher in an era of prosperity.

During this year, he said that a development package worth Rs1.32 billion would be undertaken and the PCI had been prepared with help of the United Nation Development Fund (UNDP).

He said that Area Development Programm include road, tube wells, hospitals, BHUs, basic facilities in schools besides several other projects for women.

He said that development initiatives also included provision of gas supply to each household of the district.

Related Topics

National Assembly Oil Road Karak Women Gas Undp Media Billion

Recent Stories

6.4 mln Indians likely COVID-19 infected in May: s ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea's economy faced with rising uncertainty o ..

2 minutes ago

NIC to hold webinar titled "Health Innovation by a ..

2 minutes ago

Online shopping in Pakistan making inroads, yet to ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l coach from UAE Sanaullah imparts month-long ..

7 minutes ago

Gang-Rape case: Shehbaz Sharif exposes PTI’s min ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.