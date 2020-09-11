Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak said Friday that solid measures would be taken for socio-economic uplift of the district

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak said Friday that solid measures would be taken for socio-economic uplift of the district. As part of such efforts, he told the media that an effective mechanism was being introduced for utilization of oil and gas royalty which would help resolve basic issues of the district.� He said that a whopping amount of Rs 12 billion under Area Development Programm would be utilized in Karak district during next five years which would usher in an era of prosperity.

During this year, he said that a development package worth Rs1.32 billion would be undertaken and the PCI had been prepared with help of the United Nation Development Fund (UNDP).

He said that Area Development Programm include road, tube wells, hospitals, BHUs, basic facilities in schools besides several other projects for women.

He said that development initiatives also included provision of gas supply to each household of the district.