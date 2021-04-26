UrduPoint.com
Concrete Measures Afoot For Smooth Power Supply In Ramzan: Pesco

Mon 26th April 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) is striving to extend relief to consumers by ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the holy month of Ramzan.

Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan told media that relevant staff had been directed to make all out efforts to ensure smooth power supply to consumers during Ramazan especially Iftaar and Sehri.

"It is our responsibility to ensure uninterrupted power supply round the clock and to fulfill these commitments, our all formations are mobilized and consumers are provided with smooth electricity supply," he added .

He said all Chief Engineers, SEs,Xens and SDOs were working hectically and monitoring to ensure stable power supply to consumers.

Similarly, PESCO technical teams respond promptly in case of power failure despite challenges including corona and harsh weather conditions.

The Chief Executive Officer praised the valued services of PESCO officers and officials during Ramazan and requested customers to cooperate with PESCO by using electricity economically.

He urged people d to minimize use of electricity during Seher and Iftaar so that the system would not overloaded and ensured smooth power to all customers.

In some areas, the system became overloaded and problems surfaced due to direct hooks and illegal use of electricity.

More Stories From Pakistan

