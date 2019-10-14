UrduPoint.com
Concrete Measures Afoot To Digitalize KP Economy: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:30 PM

Concrete measures afoot to digitalize KP economy: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jigra said Monday Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking steps to digitalize economy of the province to keep pace with fast changing world.

Addressing a free wifi service launching ceremony, the KP finance minister said that no country could do progress without information technology and the provincial government was taking concrete measures to upgrade the province by gearing it up with all facilities of the modern's day.

He said the chief minister had constituted a committee of the elected members to make the provincial metropolis as model having all modern amenities.

Referring to Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, Taimur Saleem Jigra said Peshawar would emerge as developing city on the world's map once the mega project was completed.

He was of the view that negative politics should be set aside and efforts should be made for architecting bright future of the country, adding people had already rejected JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as he could not win even his own seat in 2018 elections.

He said the tribal districts went through a political transition and its inhabitants were benefiting from Sehit Insaaf cards, adding KP still stand with right of hydel power profit under the AGN Qazi formula, adding the KP took Rs 3 billion in August and Rs 2.5 billion in September on account of hydel power project.

He said a motorway would be built from Peshawar to Torkhum at cost of Rs 60 billion which would provide comfortable and safe journey to travelers.

