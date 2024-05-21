Concrete Measures Stressed For Dera’s Development
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Former caretaker provincial minister and head of Dera Aman Jirga Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuriya has underlined the need for taking concrete measures for the socio-economic development of Dera Ismail Khan.
He expressed these views during a meeting with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House.
During this meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest and various issues related to the development of Dera Ismail Khan.
Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuriya congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming the office of Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed hope that he would effectively represent the province's interests at the Federal level.
He also hoped that Faisal Karim Kundi would act as a bridge between the province and the federation.
He further expressed confidence that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Dera Ismail Khan would benefit from Faisal Karim Kundi's abilities.
