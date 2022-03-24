UrduPoint.com

Concrete Measures To Be Taken For Mathra's Development: Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Chairman Tehsil Mathra Faridullah Kafordheri has said that concrete measures are being taken for the development of the tehsil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Tehsil Mathra Faridullah Kafordheri has said that concrete measures are being taken for the development of the tehsil.

As part of such efforts, he said a network of hospitals and educational institutions was being laid which would result in raising the living standard of people.

He expressed these views during an introductory meeting of Mathra Tehsil's members presided over by Convener Maulana Muhammad Tahir.

Faridullah Kafordheri said that Tehsil Mathra urged the members to show unity and work for the development of the region beyond political affiliations.

He said that equal funds would be given to the elected members including women from the tehsil and regular consultation would be held with the tehsil members regarding any development work to be done in the area, he added.

He said that the people of Tehsil Mathra would be specially invited to attend the meeting to solve the problems faced by the people in the police stations.

He further said plants would be distributed to enhance the beauty of the area by making it green.

>