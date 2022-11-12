UrduPoint.com

Concrete Measures Under Way To Make Gilgit Plastic Free; Chief Secretary GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2022 | 04:30 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Concrete measures are under way to make district Gilgit plastic free, said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media here Sunday.

He said that under his instructions, a meeting with GB traders Association and Plastic Bags Importers Association was held under Commissioner Gilgit which was attended by DC Gilgit and Director GB EPA.

He said that the traders were convinced to stock out existing polythene bags and not to import anymore in Gilgit. He said that the traders would be given advantage by providing them business of alternatives like biodegradable bags, cloth and paper bags.

The Chief Secretary said that awareness campaign would be launched by Monday, adding that officials would arrange meetings with superstore and other stakeholders and owners to convince them to keep cloth and paper bags of their stores with green branding.

