Concrete Protection Liner For Sewer Lines In Punjab: Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq has said it has been decided to lay concrete
protection liner for sewer lines for the first time in small and big cities for smooth functioning
of sewer. Laying a pipeline of at least 30 inches will help resolve frequent complaints
of sewer blockages.
The provincial minister was presiding over a meeting held at the Punjab Civil Secretariat on Monday.
Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and Additional Secretary Development Ahmer Kaifi also attended the meeting while Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC) Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz briefed the meeting on progress on Chief Minister's Punjab Cities Development Program.
Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said that internationally renowned companies manufacturing concrete protection liners should transfer their technology to Pakistan.
"The entire country along with Punjab will benefit from the development of large sewer pipelines in Pakistan. The relevant companies will be invited to set up concrete liner plants in Punjab", he urged.
"For the first time, a rainwater storage and sewage bypass plan is being prepared for each city. Due to the bypass system, the polluted sewage water will not mix with the groundwater", he added.
He directed the PMDFC to remove technical shortcomings within two days in the presentation saying that PC-1 of 59 cities should be completed by May next month. "State-of-the-art schemes will be laid in the remaining 110 cities soon", he pledged.
