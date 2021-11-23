UrduPoint.com

Concrete Steps Being Taken For Eradicating Corruption In IESCO: Dr Amjad

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan Tuesday said that concretes steps were being taken in the company for protection of consumer rights and eradication of corruption.

"IESCO is pursuing a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption," he said in a statement issued here.

The IESCO chief also requested the customers to make demand notices and other payments only in the respective authorized banks and if any IESCO officer / employee demands money in return for any government work, report it to IESCO Head Office Islamabad.

Officers of the special unit Naveed Iqbal (Deputy Manager Commercial) and Sajid Hassan Ansari (Deputy Manager Commercial) could be contacted on phone number 051-9252430 and 051-9253097 respectively.

In addition, any kind of corruption in IESCO could be reported/ pointed out by the Chief Executive Complaints and Monitoring Cell, IESCO Head Office, Islamabad on Phone No: 051-9252933 or email address at ceo@iesco.com.pk.

