Concrete Steps Being Taken For Hockey Revival: PHF President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 03:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti said that the government was making significant efforts for the promotion of the national game.

Talking to media persons at the prize distribution ceremony of the Army Chief District Hockey Championship at the sports Stadium in Khanewal, he highlighted the positive impact of recent measures on the sport’s revival.

Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti, who assumed office as PHF President in 2024, expressed his commitment to reversing the decline in Pakistan hockey.

"We have achieved remarkable progress by reaching finals and semi-finals in several international competitions. Our junior team participated in the Junior World Cup and showcased exceptional talent," he said.

The PHF President declared 2025 as the "Year of Hockey," with numerous national and international tournaments planned. He announced that the national hockey team would tour Europe, playing matches against European nations to prepare for the Hockey World Cup.

"We aim to deliver outstanding performance and bring joy to the nation, positioning Pakistan as one of the world’s top hockey teams once again," he added.

Bugti emphasized his commitment to grassroots development by visiting districts to evaluate hockey activities and address areas lacking infrastructure. "Our players are competing on AstroTurf against international teams despite limited resources and playing on clay grounds.

He vowed to take concrete steps to ensure the sport thrives at the grassroots level.

The event was attended by notable figures, including District Sports Officer Muhammad Hafeez, General Secretary Punjab Table Tennis Association Haji Anbar Bashir Ahmed, Muhammad Arshad, Ishtiaq Ahmed Paracha, and Multan Hockey Association President Kamran Ashraf.

