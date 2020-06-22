Concrete steps being taken to prevent dengue outbreak: Kamran Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Expressing satisfaction over the measures taken by the Local Government Department against dengue, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Local Government Kamran Bangash said concrete steps were being taken to prevent dengue fever outbreak in the province this year.

In this regard, instructions have been issued to Tehsil Municipal Administration, Development Authorities and companies working on water and sanitation.

He said the concerned authorities had been directed to immediately eliminate the items including discarded bottles, and old tyres in which there was a chance of standing water.

Kamran said instructions had been issued to remove all obstructions in drainage lines, regularly chlorine water tanks and clean water coolers, adding temporary standing water ponds across the province would also be emptied once a week.

Regarding dengue prevention, Kamran Bangash further clarified that instructions had also been issued to dispose of such debris which may prove to be a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes within the administrative limits of the Local Government Department. He elaborated that water reservoirs that can cause dengue to spread were also being removed or completely eradicated.

He stated that all tehsil municipal administrations, development authorities and water and sanitation companies have been clearly told that stagnant water ponds be immediately filled with soil and anti-dengue sprays must be conducted in such places once in a week.