UrduPoint.com

Concrete Steps Being Taken To Reduce Govt's Expenditures: Miftah

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Concrete steps being taken to reduce govt's expenditures: Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismael on Friday said austerity was the foremost priority of the government and concrete measures were being taken in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Finance Minister Miftah Ismael on Friday said austerity was the foremost priority of the government and concrete measures were being taken in this regard.

Presenting the Federal Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 in the National Assembly, he said steps were being taken to reduce the government's expenditures.

He said the government was not doing lip-service on the austerity as the petrol quota of government officials and cabinet members had been reduced by 40 percent, while official foreign trips, procurement of luxury items and vehicles for the government department were banned.

Related Topics

National Assembly Petrol Budget Vehicles Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees ..

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees' salaries

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay ..

Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay of Rs9502b for year 2022-23

8 minutes ago
 UK delegation from Department of Health and Social ..

UK delegation from Department of Health and Social Care paid visits at UVAS Ravi ..

33 minutes ago
 You Name It, You Get It! vivo X80 Ticks All Items ..

You Name It, You Get It! vivo X80 Ticks All Items on The Checklist

42 minutes ago
 Sindh Assembly to meet on Monday

Sindh Assembly to meet on Monday

2 minutes ago
 Engineering, IT students of Islamia University of ..

Engineering, IT students of Islamia University of Bahawalpur to get job opportun ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.