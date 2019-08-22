Condemnation resolution filed in PA against use of Dam Fund in making payment of utility bills by government

A condemnation resolution has been filed in Punjab Assembly (PA) against using Diamir Bhasha Dam funds by the government to pay Utility Bills

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd August, 2019) A condemnation resolution has been filed in Punjab Assembly (PA) against using Diamir Bhasha Dam funds by the government to pay Utility Bills.It has been said in the condemnation resolution filed by Uzma Bukhari, member of Punjab Assembly from PML-N that former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (Retd) Saqib Nisar had set up dam fund in the name of Diamir Bhasha dam.

All the government employees including armed forces made donations into fund. Donations over Rs 10 billions were received in the fund. All the amount pertaining to dam fund was deposited in the account of Supreme Court which could be spent only on Diamir Bhasha dam.

It has been further said in the resolution that funds collected for Diamir Bhasha dam has been spent by government in paying utility bills while this donations could not be used for commercial purpose in any way.

About 13 billion rupees which was spent on advertisements in connection with dam fund were also paid out of national exchequer. Therefore, this house of Punjab assembly expresses grave concern over using dam funds for paying utility bills.The house demands that Supreme Court should take notice of illegal use of dam funds.