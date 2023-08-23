Open Menu

Condemnatory Protest Demonstrations "greet" Narendra Modi At BRICS Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023

The protest demonstrations condemning the unabated oppression of Kashmiri people and persecution of minorities by the Hindutva forces were held in South African cities as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived there to attend the BRICS summit

The protestors held banners inscribed with the slogans like "Free Kashmir", "Release Yasin Malik" and "Modi the Butcher of Gujarat".

A protest demonstration was held on Wednesday near the BRICS Summit venue in Johannesburg. A large number of human rights activists of South Asia and mediapersons participated in the event.

They held anti-Modi placards and Kashmir flags, and raised slogans berating Modi's fascism.

On Tuesday, another protest rally was held in Johannesburg to protest against Modi. The participants carried Kashmir flags and anti-Modi placards.

The event was covered by the international media outlets, which also recorded interviews of the protesters.

A large number of human rights activists also held a protest demonstration near the Indian Consulate in Durban. They carried placards with slogans "India Implement UN Resolutions on Kashmir", "India stop killing of minorities", "From Kashmir to Palestine, Occupation is Crime" and "Modi the killer of humanity".

