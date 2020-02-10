UrduPoint.com
Condemning Indian Aggression And Brutalities On Kashmiris In The Occupied Kashmir: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:43 PM

Condemning Indian aggression and brutalities on Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir: Minister

Condemning Indian aggression and brutalities on Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir, the minister said the economic activities in the valley had almost come to a standstill and India had suffered loss of at least two billion dollars over last six months for that reason

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Condemning Indian aggression and brutalities on Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir, the minister said the economic activities in the valley had almost come to a standstill and India had suffered loss of at least two billion Dollars over last six months for that reason. Around 0.4 million people had become jobless, including the educated Kashmiri youth who had started their new businesses.

He said India was a big market of one billion population. However, its economic growth had come down to zero after Narendra Modi's election for second time. His Bharatiya Janata Party had lost its popularity as evident from its defeat in the recent by-elections mainly because of its continued reign of terror on Kashmiris and introduction of disputed citizenship law.

"I have written 60 letters to the United Nations Security Council cautioning the world body that the Modi government can stage another drama like Pulwama to start a war against Pakistan," he added FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar highlighted the role of the apex trade body for the promotion of trade and investment, along with welfare of the business community of the country.

It was established in 1950 and all chambers, and trade and industry associations were its members.

He suggested that skill development/vocational programmes including foreign language learning courses should be launched in the country on war footing to create a pool of skilled workers for the export.

FPCCI Vice President Khuram Ijaz, former president Zakria Usman, Convener of FPCCI Diplomatic Committee and former senior vice president Shaukat Ahmed, Haji Ghani Seth, Asim Gani, Mian Zahid, Shafiq Shaikh and Muhammad Owais were present on the occasion.

