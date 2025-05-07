Open Menu

Condemns Indian Aggression, PCMGB Raises Pakistan Armed Forces For Strong Response

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Condemns Indian aggression, PCMGB raises Pakistan Armed Forces for strong response

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan strongly condemned India’s provocative and cowardly attack on civilians under the cover of darkness, calling it a shameful act of aggression.

He stated that the brave armed forces of Pakistan responded to this cowardly aggression with full vigilance and preparedness, delivering a powerful and effective reply.

He emphasized that the Pakistan Air Force, Army and all security agencies gave a resolute and comprehensive response to India’s provocations, sending a clear message to the enemy that Pakistan is not only a proponent of peace but also ever-ready to defend itself.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Pakistan had already warned both India and the international community that its armed forces possess the full capability to respond to any form of aggression. "Today, the world has witnessed that capability in action," he declared.

Referring to India's cowardly targeting of civilian populations during the night, the Chief Minister praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for responding with utmost professionalism. Following the decisive counterattack, India was forced into retreat and had to accept defeat, while its war-driven leadership once again faced humiliation and failure.

Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan affirmed that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, along with the entire nation, stand united behind the Pakistan Armed Forces. “The enemy must know—we are one nation, one state, and one voice. Our prayers, our resolve, and our unity are our greatest strengths.”

He appealed to the nation to offer special prayers for the armed forces and to demonstrate unity, discipline, and a sense of national responsibility at all levels.

