Condition Of Cotton Crop Satisfactory:Agri Secy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2023 | 10:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Sunday that Punjab government had fulfilled its promise to give better rates to cotton growers.

He said this while presiding over a meeting organized to monitor the current situation of cotton at Civil Secretariat here.

The stability of the cotton market would make the farmers prosperous and put positive impact on the next crop, he added.

He further said that the condition of cotton across the province was satisfactory and priority measures were being taken for better care of the cotton crop.

Pesticides were being sprayed in reported hotspot areas to control pest/ insect infestation.

It was told in the meeting that harvesting phase of the early sown crop was going on. In some areas, the attack of white fly and pink bollworm had been observed, but it was below the economic limit of damage.

Secretary Agriculture was told that Sahiwal and Bahawalpur divisions were facing canal closures due to high level floods.

But till now, the cotton crop was safe.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed to make necessary safety arrangements for all the crops, including cotton in the flood-affected areas.

In this regard, liaison should be maintained with the Irrigation department and the flood situation should be monitored, he added.

He further said that technical guidance should be given to the farmers for clean picking of cotton and to achieve the cotton production target, the next two weeks were very important. Monitoring of the arrival of cotton in the ginning factories should be continued so that with the help of data, effective strategies could be set for the next crop, he maintained.

He said, "The cotton campaign has been going on for the past 4 months and we will be able to achieve the goal with dedication and work."

