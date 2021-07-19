UrduPoint.com
Condition Of Critically Ailing Afghan's Child Stable At HMC: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 02:31 PM

A 10-month-old Afghan child, who was shifted to Peshawar via Torkhum border from Afghanistan in a precarious condition is recovering fast at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar and is likely to be discharged in couple of days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A 10-month-old Afghan child, who was shifted to Peshawar via Torkhum border from Afghanistan in a precarious condition is recovering fast at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar and is likely to be discharged in couple of days.

Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Spokesman told APP on Monday that the condition of Afghan child Shahid son of Ajmeer Khan was now stable and would be discharged in one or two days from the hospital. The spokesman said best medical care facilities were being provided to the ailing patient.

Child's father Ajmeer Khan and his mother, who is present with their ailing son, has expressed complete satisfaction over his treatment besides residential facilities to them," the spokesman said.

"I belong from Afghanistan. My son was critically ill and we immediately handed over him to a neighbor truck driver to shift him to Peshawar's hospital. We could not come with him due to unavailability of traveling documents and closer of Torkhum border," he said.

According to locals, the truck driver handed over him to local tribal elders at village Bacha Meena at Khyber tribal district, who shifted the afghan child to HMC in precarious condition on July 14.

The spokesman said treatment of the Afghan child, who was suffering from liver and others related ailment, was immediately started after he was admitted at children ward where his condition was now stable.

He said parents of Afghan child has reached HMC on July 18 and presently are with their son.

"I am thankful to Governments of Pakistan, KP and HMC's doctors for providing best medical care facilities besides allowing them to meet their son at Peshawar," said Ajmeer Khan. It was a great humanitarians' gesture of Pakistani authorities and HMC doctors to their needy Afghans couple for saving life of their loving child that was also acknowledged by Ajmeer Khan.

