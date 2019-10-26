UrduPoint.com
Condition Of Nawaz Sharif Improving: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was improving in the hospital.

