Condition of Nawaz Sharif improving: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was improving in the hospital

Talking to the media here, she said there was fluctuation in Nawaz's platelet count which was a matter of concern.

She said that Nawaz Sharif was granted interim bail after his medical reports presented before the Islamabad High Court.

Marriyum Aurangzeb thanked people for praying the health of Nawaz Sharif.