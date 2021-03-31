Condition of Sindh deteriorating instead of improving: Haleem Adil Shaikh

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf stalwart and Opposition leader Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has said that claims of Asif Ali Zardari are very tall but his constituency lacks snake vaccine and dog bite for poor people.

He was talking to the media at Tehreek Insaf House accompanied by District President PTI Inayat Ali Rind.

Haleem Adil said that conditions in Sindh are deteriorating instead of improving despite the fact that PPP has remained the ruling party since years. He said that the condition of poor people of Sindh has also deteriorated instead of improving as claimed by Sindh Government.

Opposition leader said that the Sindh Government has allocated Rs. 920 million for neutralizing and killing stray dogs while vaccines are also not available at government hospitals. He said that the government claims it has installed Asia's larger water ultra filtration Plant but people of Nawabshah are not getting a single drop of clean water from that plant.

He said that the Audit General Report has claimed Rs. 12 billion corruption in Sindh. To a question about PDM, Haleem Adil said that those striving to bring us down have fallen themselves adding that PDM parties had joined hands for their self-interests but they had burst like bubbles in the lust of their personal interests and inner differences.

Opposition leader said that the Sindh Government registered cases against him when he disclosed the ill deeds of the government before the general public. He said that they attempted to kill me in jail by leaving a snake in the cell but my voice cannot be muted by the Sindh government.

He said that Sindh Police has become slaves of the government; they are serving at single post for decades. He said that police officials coming to office on motorcycles now own 8 , 8 petrol pumps. He said that the Sindh Government used 18th amendment in its interest. He was of view that provinces shall work independently and governor rule is not the solution to resolve issues.

Regarding Bilawal Bhutto Zardari he said that what to complain about when he himself has become party leader on a fake will. Haleem Adil said that he is touring Sindh to give a message to Prime Minister Imran Khan that people of Sindh cannot be left at the mercy of dacoits.