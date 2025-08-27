Conditions Normal At SIAL
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Flight operations at the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) continued as per routine
despite recent heavy rains, the SIAL spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.
According to spokesperson, all flight operations were underway as per routine despite recent
heavy rains and flood in surrounding areas as all possible precautionary and safety measures
were completed well in advance
All conditions are normal at and around the Sialkot Airport.
Two international flights were delayed
due to heavy rain and storm last night, said the SIAL spokesperson.
He said that the airport administration was active to deal with any emergency situation in
a timely manner.
