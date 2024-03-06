Conditions Of Fair Trial Not Fulfilled In Zulifkar Bhutto's Trial: SC
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday observed that the PPP’s founder Zulifkar Ali Bhutto was not offered a fair trial in the murder case of Muhammad Ahmed Khan Kasuri.
A nine-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the presidential reference.
CJP Faez Isa pronounced the majority opinion here.
The CJP said that judges are to decide cases impartially. There should be self-accountability within the judiciary as the judiciary cannot progress without admitting its past errors.
In its five pages written opinion, the top court stated that the proceedings of the trial of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the appeal by the SC do not meet the requirements of the fundamental right to a fair trial and due process enshrined in Articles 4 and 9 of the Constitution.
Recent Stories
Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week
PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters
PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..
Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps
PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000
Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal terms SC opinion on Presidential reference on ZAB case as historic3 minutes ago
-
Students are valuable asset of the nation:13 minutes ago
-
First protectorate office open in AJK to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis23 minutes ago
-
Hashish, opium recovered; one arrested23 minutes ago
-
Senators urged strengthening of democracy in their farewell speeches23 minutes ago
-
Ramadan Nigehban package: over 25,000 ration bags distribute so far, says Commissioner23 minutes ago
-
SABS University organizes seminar on world ceramic cultural heritage42 minutes ago
-
DC for relief to citizens during Ramazan through reduced prices42 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment key to ensure progressive, inclusive society: First Lady43 minutes ago
-
377 encroachments removed in last five days53 minutes ago
-
PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters1 hour ago
-
30th May set as deadline to complete project in Multan1 hour ago