ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday observed that the conditions of fair trial and due process was not met in trial of PPP’s founder Zulifkar Ali Bhutto in murder case of Muhammad Ahmed Khan Kasuri.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa pronounced the majority opinion here.

The CJP said that judges were to decide cases impartially.

There should be self-accountability within the judiciary as the judiciary cannot progress without admitting its past errors.

In its five pages written order, the top court gave opinion on questions raised in the presidential reference.

It stated, “The proceedings of the trial of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by the Lahore High Court (LHC) and of the appeal by the SC do not meet the requirements of the fundamental right to a fair trial and due process enshrined in Articles 4 and 9 of the Constitution.

"The Constitution and the law do not provide a mechanism to set aside the judgment whereby Bhutto was convicted and sentenced; the said judgment attained finality after the dismissal of the review petition by this Court,” it said.

It said, “In its advisory jurisdiction under Article 186 of the Constitution, this Court cannot reappraise the evidence and undo the decision of the case. However, in our detailed reasons, we shall identify the major constitutional and legal lapses that had occurred with respect to fair trial and due process.”

The court said, “The reference filed by the President of Pakistan has provided us an opportunity to reflect upon the proceedings of the trial, conviction and death sentence of Bhutto, under the regime of Dictator General Zia Ul Haq.

The reference was filed during the government of the political party founded by Bhutto but the successive governments of other major political parties carried forward this inquiry and did not opt to withdraw the reference.

This collective interest reflects the widespread desire of the people of Pakistan to seek the opinion of this Court on whether Bhutto was afforded a fair trial and due process for his trial for the murder of Mr. Muhammad Ahmed Khan Kasuri.”

It said, “In the course of performing our core duty to administer justice ‘in accordance with the Constitution and the law’, we (judges) are bound to ‘do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will. We must, therefore, be willing to confront our past missteps and fallibilities with humility, in the spirit of self-accountability, and as a testament to our commitment to ensure that justice shall be served with unwavering integrity and fidelity to the law. We cannot correct ourselves and progress in the right direction until we acknowledge our past mistakes, the maintained.”

It may be mentioned here that the top court has reserved its verdict on March 4, after the respondents and judicial assistants completed their arguments into the matter. A nine-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the presidential reference.